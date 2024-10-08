BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth About Women Lying - Social Media Review!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
36 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, I analyze the emotional intensity of social and political discourse through the lens of a recent hurricane in Florida, highlighting political inaction during crises and its role in deepening polarization. 


Shifting focus, I explore the allure of the beauty industry versus traditional sectors, questioning societal values placed on aesthetics. I also delve into gender dynamics, tackling the mixed signals sent by women that complicate male approaches.


I discuss the struggles of young women post-divorce regarding financial stability and societal expectations, while advocating for the importance of unstructured play in childhood development. 


Lastly, I examine the erosion of social contracts since COVID-19, underscoring the need for empathy and understanding in our increasingly fractured society. This episode encourages reflection on personal choices and the nature of human connections.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and over 100 Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

