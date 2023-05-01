© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2foecy99d8
中共在美国的渗透已经持续了数十年！中共的秘密警察站几乎遍布了美国的各个主要城市。
The Chinese Communist Party's infiltration into America has been going on for decades! The CCP's secret police stations are located in almost every major city in the United States.
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp