The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 244 - doing ... - 1:23:04

In this video, I want to talk again about the connections between FAITH, HEARING, and DOING the Words Of Jesus Christ! This is incredibly IMPORTANT! The purpose of this video is to ENCOURAGE all who are listening to DO whatever they can for God while there is still an OPPORTUNITY! Soon that TIME of OPPORTUNITY will be gone. Here we are in the very last days of history for this DARK age and there are many, many people preaching a false gospel based on FAITH ONLY! In other words, you don’t have to do anything except believe in your head that Jesus died for you, that your sins are forgiven because you said a RITUAL formula prayer accepting Jesus into your heart and that no matter WHAT you do or DON’T DO you will be saved in the end. This teaching is a LIE from Satan and a horrible distortion of what the Bible teaches. It has led untold millions to Hell over the last 5 centuries. Church leaders have been preaching false gospels based on this Lie for centuries now so that people today don’t KNOW what the simple TRUTH is.

LIVING IN A WORLD WHERE EVERYTHING IS INVERTED CAN BE CONFUSING!

RELATIVE THOUGHT AND HYPOCRISY HAVE PERMEATED EVERYTHING!

BEING AND DOING HAVE BEEN DIVORCED FROM EACH OTHER!