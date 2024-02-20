BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I spent the entire day in the Panamanian jungle filming invasion camps that cater to Chinese invaders
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
64 views • 02/20/2024

Laura Loomer in the Darien Gap reports:    🚨CHINESE COMMUNIST INVADERS are using Starlink in the PANAMA JUNGLE to access the  CCP tied “ALI BABA PAY” to ORGANIZE THEIR ILLEGAL ENTRY TO THE UNITED STATES! 🚨


Today in Darien Gap, I visited a migrant facility called Puerto Limon, which has become a central location for Chinese “migrants” AKA INVADERS who enter Panama via the Darien Gap. 


These Chinese invaders are roughly  80% military aged men. To show you how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is helping to facilitate the invasion of America, ask yourself, why is there a Chinese store in the middle of the Panamá jungle? 


PS: Elon Musk,  the invaders from China  are using Starlink to commit illegal acts of invasion. I figured I would alert you to this since you are anti-invasion. 


There’s zero cell service there, but there is Starlink and brand new white papers with QR codes for Alibaba Pay and WeChatPay so that the ChiCom invaders can make monetary transactions to aid their invasion of the United States. 


What can be done about this?  We need to stop the invasion and BAN the CCP! 


Today, I spent the entire day in the Panamanian jungle visiting and filming invasion camps that cater to Chinese invaders. 

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
