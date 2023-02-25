© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We, the Whistleblowers of Project Veritas stand with James O'Keefe. Retweet, if you #StandWithJames.
14 former Project Veritas whistleblowers and insiders cut a video that was released minutes ago in support of James O’Keefe.
WOW this is powerful! The people who risked loosing their lives by trusting @JamesOKeefeIII with information stand by him! The rest of the American people do the same! Give it up @Project_Veritas! Step down! You’re NOTHING without James!