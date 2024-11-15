Steve Bannon: the CCP’s real estate is about to collapse, and I hope everyone to learn more about cryptos, which are our future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/20/2021 [3rd Anniversary of 1120] Steve Bannon: People are attracted to cryptos such as the Himalaya Coin due to the collusion between the Western corrupt elites and the CCP and their mismanagement of the economy; the CCP’s real estate is about to collapse, and I hope everyone to learn more about cryptos, which are our future