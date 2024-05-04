Is TRUTH Relative? - Quartet Preview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Petersen, Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, and Kingsley Dennis delve into the concept of truth as a subjective experience influenced by personal beliefs, cultural backgrounds, and information silos. They explore the challenges of determining objective truth in an ever-changing world and discuss the importance of a consensus reality in a functional society. With enlightening insights and engaging perspectives, this video prompts viewers to question their own understanding of truth and consider the factors that shape their perception of reality.