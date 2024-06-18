2A Victory from SCOTUS, Plus: Secrets of Trans Shooter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 18, 2024 - We have a victory to celebrate! Join us for a look at the recent ruling that strengthens the Second Amendment, the Left's thirst to destroy the Supreme Court, and the secrets of the trans shooter they don't want us to know.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Newsletters:
LoriColley.substack.com