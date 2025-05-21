Trump welcomed South African Present & caused a stir at the White House - part 1

Trump has just caused a stir at the White House, where the South African president is currently visiting. (part 1 - there will be a few more) Cynthia

He ordered the lights to be turned off, then proceeded to show video footage and handed over a list of "white farmers" who were allegedly killed in South Africa.

Elon Musk, who we've previously shown to have influenced X's AI chatbot Grok to propagate the “white genocide” narrative on the platform, was seen among the reporters.