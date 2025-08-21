US atty SCRUBS X as Israeli cyber chief arrested in Pedo felony walks before court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US attorney SCRUBS X as Israeli cyber chief arrested in pedo felony walks before court
🌏 Israeli-born US Attorney for Nevada Sigal Chattah has deleted her social media after Tom Alexandrovich was arrested in a Las Vegas sting targeting online child predators—and then quietly allowed to fly home.
Top exec at Israel’s National Cyber Directorate posts $10,000 in bail, flies home before court date set for August 27… and the story barely makes a ripple in the mainstream media...