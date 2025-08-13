Joe Untamed W/ Shaz Khan Exposes Vaccine History Truths

Buckle up for a hard-hitting episode of Joe Untamed as we unpack the explosive truths behind vaccines with Shaz Khan, author of The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline: A Fact-Packed History of Vaccines and Their Makers. This London-born, Swiss-Indian critical thinker has spent over a decade scouring libraries and archives to reveal a 1,500-year history of vaccine injuries, corporate mergers, and state coercion that challenges Big Pharma’s narrative. With HHS’s bombshell 2025 decision to remove COVID vaccines from routine schedules for healthy kids and pregnant women, Shaz dives into how this aligns with her warnings of government overreach while dissecting the risks of mRNA vaccines and declining public trust. Tune in for a no-holds-barred discussion on informed consent, industry influence, and what parents need to know in today’s polarized health landscape.

Don’t miss Shaz’s raw insights, drawn from her personal loss and relentless research, as she tackles your burning questions on vaccine safety, censorship, and the future of public health. Subscribe to her Substack at https://indieresearcher.substack.com/ for unfiltered takes, and grab The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline to arm yourself with the facts Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know. This is Joe Untamed—where truth cuts through the noise!





