BrightLearn - The Message of the Sphinx: A Quest for the Hidden Legacy of Mankind by Graham Hancock and Robert Bauval

This podcast explores the mysteries of Egypt's Giza necropolis—questioning the age and purpose of the Sphinx and Pyramids, examining geological and astronomical evidence suggesting they may be remnants of a lost civilization aligned with ancient celestial patterns, as discussed in Graham Hancock and Robert Bauval’s book "The Message of the Sphinx."
