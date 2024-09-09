BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NAS Benefits and WHY YOU NEED One Synology Qnap DS218 Plus #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
3 followers
43 views • 8 months ago

- SEE Synology here: https://amzn.to/3XbX6ec [amazon affiliate links] or -- QNAP Nas: https://amzn.to/3zdqVDa

- SSD Drives (smaller one SATA SSD) https://amzn.to/3AUoFB7 , I recommend at least 4TB and the Samsung is always on top of my list, however top rated is always good too.

- IF YOU WANT the Fastest nas units, search for types of NAS with 10 gigabit networking: https://amzn.to/4e1z7pd

- Convert Smaller SSD to the large 3.5 inch size with this: https://amzn.to/47ndwoz - 2.5" SSD to 3.5" SATA Hard Disk Drive HDD Adapter Caddy Tray CAGE Hot Swap Plug


SYNOLOGY Software for finding on your network: https://www.synology.com/en-us/support/download/DS218+?version=7.2#utilitiesforeveryhome

QNAP software for setup:

https://www.qnap.com/en-us/download?model=hs-251&category=utility


NOTE TAKING Software I recommend JOPLIN:

https://joplinapp.org/

Go to settings in the NAS called Webdav and enable it and make that the share folder for Joplin. Google search how to enable Webdav ... Qnap ... Synology


- The UNIT I upgraded to is this industrial fanless model: super fantastic: https://amzn.to/4dSy1vS QNAP TS-i410X-8G-US 4 Bay High-Speed fanless Industrial NAS with dual-10GBe, Intel Atom CPU, 8GB DDR4 Memory and 2.5GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) Network Connectivity (Diskless)


Intel Atom x6425E 4C/4T burst up to 3.0 GHz processor and 8GB DDR4 onboard RAM (non-expandable)

4 x 2.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s, 3Gb/s for installing 2.5 Inch SSDs/HDDs

Dual 10GBASE-T/NBASE-T RJ45 (5/2.5G/1G/100M) ports accelerate virtualization tasks, high speed backup/recovery, file sharing, and video transmission

Multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (type-A) with up to 10Gb/s transfer speeds, allowing compatibility with newer, faster USB drives/expansion enclosures for transferring large media files

4K media playback and real-time transcoding; display multimedia content saved on the NAS via HDMI 1.4b (4K @30Hz) output

Operate at temperatures of -40 ~ 70 Celsius (-40°F ~ 158°F) while its 9V ~ 36V DC wide-range power supply is ideal for factories, warehouses, transportation, and other rugged operating environments



Youtube version: https://youtu.be/MpM5OQmkLOU

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5eber1-nas-benefits-and-why-you-need-one-synology-qnap-ds218-plus-wisebuyreviews.html

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8adab2ae-18e3-48e8-b94c-4b518153b256

Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x95f3c8

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/eRJTwxLDT6UA/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/nas-benefits-and-why-you-need-one:0

diyprivacynetworkingnascomputer technology
