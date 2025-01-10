Disease in Reverse - Episode 1: Exposing Modern Bioweapons & Reversing their Deadly Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
o Breaking News: Dr. Henry Ealy reveals early research results about a biotoxin delivery system that's even more deadly than mRNA, called plasmids.
o Dr. Peter McCullough reveals why the C-19 "vaccine" is causing long, rubbery blood clots "from the ankle to the hip" - something NEVER seen before.
o Top medical doctors are warning about an explosion in "turbo cancers" - where people who never had cancer, or who were in remission, suddenly develop aggressive, almost unstoppable cancers shortly after the jab.
o How Big Pharma deliberately engineered the spike glycoprotein to reprogram our immune cells, our T-Cells, and white blood cells - tricking our body into thinking it's not a threat and allowing it to wreak havoc.
o How the deadly bioweapon vaxx is designed to mimic natural heart disease and heart attacks.
o Why the massive surge in "turbo cancers" is just the tip of the iceberg.
o How the population-control jab is destroying natural fertility, and causing devastating miscarriages and stillbirths.
o Which bioweapon they are likely to release next - And how to prepare yourself for what's coming.
