Ep. 1884: Prosecuting Burning of the American Flag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've narrated some articles & presented my commentary:
* PROSECUTING BURNING OF THE AMERICAN FLAG
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/08/prosecuting-burning-of-the-american-flag/
* FIRE statement on President Trump’s executive order to outlaw flag burning
https://www.thefire.org/news/fire-statement-president-trumps-executive-order-outlaw-flag-burning
* Your burning questions on flag burning
https://www.thefire.org/research-learn/your-burning-questions-flag-burning
* Trump wants to criminalize flag-burning. Here’s why that’s un-American
https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-flag-burning-ban-palestine-protesters-rcna163736
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#FlagBurning #PresidentTrump #FreeSpeech #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance