VIRAL TWITTER COMMENTS!

Stefan Molyneux reflects on comments and reactions from social media platforms, including being deplatformed and facing accusations of various controversial issues. He addresses criticism about his focus on certain topics, interactions with donors, and fallout from his coverage of COVID-19. Stefan emphasizes his commitment to truth-seeking and philosophical discourse, expressing gratitude to supporters and highlighting the importance of critical thinking in shaping his content.





