Circle The Wagons! – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 140: I mentioned years ago the youth would become our own enemy, with the influences of the left poisoning their minds and souls. When discipline is replaced with demonic logic, the outcome is what we see today.
Interview part one: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OHeYmavrXCxg
Bret Lueder show, “ Esoteric Guide.” Link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nPLG3FcFcyro
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Holistic Skin Care: https://SimplyHolisticStore.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home