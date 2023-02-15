BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 28 - A Journey Through Our Gastrointestinal Tract [2]
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 02/15/2023

We continue our journey through the gastrointestinal tract. Having covered the mouth and the stomach we will now, in part 2, move on to the duodenum (where also the liver and pancreas play important supportive roles).With every organ, we’ll learn about the processes that are involved, what PH level thet is normal there, what nutrients that are broken down and what enzymes that are released. The next step is the small intestine. Here, the final breakdown of the food takes place, as well as absorption of the nutrients, protection and nourishment. The importance of a healthy gut flora is explained. The surprising role of the appendix is also revealed. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

Keywords
healthcompassbarbaraoneill
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy