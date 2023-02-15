Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 28 - A Journey Through Our Gastrointestinal Tract [2]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We continue our journey through the gastrointestinal tract. Having covered the mouth and the stomach we will now, in part 2, move on to the duodenum (where also the liver and pancreas play important supportive roles).With every organ, we’ll learn about the processes that are involved, what PH level thet is normal there, what nutrients that are broken down and what enzymes that are released. The next step is the small intestine. Here, the final breakdown of the food takes place, as well as absorption of the nutrients, protection and nourishment. The importance of a healthy gut flora is explained. The surprising role of the appendix is also revealed.
