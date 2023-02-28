© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇪🇺🇮🇪 Irish MEP Mick Wallace: NATO Is Not A Defense Alliance, It's A War Machine!
"NATO is not a defense alliance. It's a war machine, ask the people of Afghanistan, Iraq, or Libya. NATO's real goal is the defense of a waning US Hegemony and a unipolar world system. That's what NATO exists for."