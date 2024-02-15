National Security Scare?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Space Nukes — Fund Ukraine!
* Something about today's news cycle seems off and planned.
* America is allegedly facing a vague and scary threat.
* Our ‘lawmakers’ are keeping it under wraps.
* DC teases media with cryptic [intel] leaks to their favorite mouthpieces.
* The timing of this is a little suspicious.
* Redpill: are the white hats pre-empting a false flag plot?
The full segment plus interview with former CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 February 2024)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346903963112