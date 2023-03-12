© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ai and the Neter Atum-RA Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho
#ai
#atumra
#ageofdiscovery
Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com
Doctrine of Discovery REVOKED: https://youtu.be/tJoSBUbDtTw
Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:
https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f
Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon
in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Ai - Age of Discovery and Ancient Egypt Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoN3LlGFbDx8npl-p_o9nfkv
Atum Ra is a prominent Egyptian God who was the central figure in the story of the creation of the universe. His role as the creator god resulted in him being the first Egyptian god worshipped in Heliopolis. He is associated with the entire universe, the evening sun, and scarab beetles.Mar 15, 2022
Atum Egyptian God | Story, Creation & Facts - Study.com
Study.com
https://study.com › ... › Ancient Egyptian Gods
Greek mythology
Child
People also ask
Are Ra and Atum the same?
What is the difference between Ra and Atum RA?
What is the relationship between Ra and Atum?
Who is Atum RA Egyptian god?
Feedback
Atum - Wikipedia
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Atum
Atum sometimes rendered as Atem or Tem, is the primordial god in Egyptian mythology from ... Atum depicted between Ra-Horakhty and Hathor from the Harris Papyrus, ...
Children: Shu and Tefnut
Consort: Iusaaset or Nebethetepet
Major cult center: Heliopolis
Iusaaset · Causa sui · A Rock Opera in Three Acts
Ra - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Ra
Atum-Ra (or Ra-Atum) was another composite deity formed from two completely separate deities; however, Ra shared more similarities with Atum than with Amun.
Symbol: Sun disk
Major cult center: Heliopolis
Greek equivalent: Helios
Parents: None (most accounts); Khnum and N...
Atum | Ancient Egypt Online
Ancient Egypt Online
https://ancientegyptonline.co.uk › atum
Atum, Ra, Horakhty and Khepri made up the different aspects of the sun. Atum was the setting sun which travelled through the underworld every night. He was also ...
Ra, The Creator God of Ancient Egypt - ARCE
American Research Center in Egypt
https://arce.org › Resources
When the breath of life was strong and ready, the entity called Atum decided it was time for Creation to begin. An island emerged from the water to support this ...
Atum (Earth-616) - Marvel Database - Fandom
Fandom
https://marvel.fandom.com › wiki › Atum_(Earth-616)
atum-ra from marvel.fandom.com
Amon Ra or just Ra is the "God of the Sun" and "King of the Gods" and one of the most powerful of the pantheon. He represented the burning blazing emblem of ...
Height: 10′ (3.05 m)
Weight: 3700 lbs (1.68 ton)
Origin: Elder God; God; Son of Gaea and the D...
Base of Operations: Mobile, Heliopolis; Sun
Are Ra and Atum the same God? - Quora
Quora
https://www.quora.com › Are-Ra-and-Atum-the-same-God
atum-ra from www.quora.com
Atum was a creator god who originally contained everything within himself and emanated elements of himself to produce the world. Egyptian texts call him “the ...
7 votes:
They’re not really the same, but they are closely related. Both were worshipped in the ...
Atum & Auf (Efu Ra) - Crystalinks
Crystalinks
https://www.crystalinks.com › atum
atum-ra from www.crystalinks.com
In the Old Kingdom the Egyptians believed that Atum lifted the dead king's soul from his pyramid to the starry heavens. By the time of the New Kingdom, the Atum ...
Ra-Atum, the strength of the Sun - TYCHE + ISET EYEWEAR
TYCHE + ISET EYEWEAR
https://www.tyche-iset.com › Mythology
atum-ra from www.tyche-iset.com
For Ancient Egyptians, the sun-deity, Atum, was an all powerful entity that created himself through sheer will. They believed he was the creator of mankind ...