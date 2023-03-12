BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ai and the Neter Atum-RA
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
49 followers
0
156 views • 03/12/2023

Ai and the Neter Atum-RA Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho


#ai

#atumra

#ageofdiscovery


Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com


Doctrine of Discovery REVOKED: https://youtu.be/tJoSBUbDtTw

Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:

https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f


Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks


Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ


Ai - Age of Discovery and Ancient Egypt Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoN3LlGFbDx8npl-p_o9nfkv


Atum Ra is a prominent Egyptian God who was the central figure in the story of the creation of the universe. His role as the creator god resulted in him being the first Egyptian god worshipped in Heliopolis. He is associated with the entire universe, the evening sun, and scarab beetles.Mar 15, 2022


Atum Egyptian God | Story, Creation & Facts - Study.com


Study.com

https://study.com › ... › Ancient Egyptian Gods

Greek mythology

Child


People also ask

Are Ra and Atum the same?

What is the difference between Ra and Atum RA?

What is the relationship between Ra and Atum?

Who is Atum RA Egyptian god?

Feedback


Atum - Wikipedia


Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Atum

Atum sometimes rendered as Atem or Tem, is the primordial god in Egyptian mythology from ... Atum depicted between Ra-Horakhty and Hathor from the Harris Papyrus, ...

Children: Shu and ‎Tefnut‎

Consort: Iusaaset or ‎Nebethetepet‎

Major cult center: Heliopolis

‎Iusaaset · ‎Causa sui · ‎A Rock Opera in Three Acts


Ra - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Ra

Atum-Ra (or Ra-Atum) was another composite deity formed from two completely separate deities; however, Ra shared more similarities with Atum than with Amun.

Symbol: Sun disk

Major cult center: Heliopolis

Greek equivalent: Helios

Parents: None (most accounts); Khnum‎ and ‎N...‎


Atum | Ancient Egypt Online


Ancient Egypt Online

https://ancientegyptonline.co.uk › atum

Atum, Ra, Horakhty and Khepri made up the different aspects of the sun. Atum was the setting sun which travelled through the underworld every night. He was also ...


Ra, The Creator God of Ancient Egypt - ARCE


American Research Center in Egypt

https://arce.org › Resources

When the breath of life was strong and ready, the entity called Atum decided it was time for Creation to begin. An island emerged from the water to support this ...


Atum (Earth-616) - Marvel Database - Fandom


Fandom

https://marvel.fandom.com › wiki › Atum_(Earth-616)

atum-ra from marvel.fandom.com

Amon Ra or just Ra is the "God of the Sun" and "King of the Gods" and one of the most powerful of the pantheon. He represented the burning blazing emblem of ...

Height: 10′ (3.05 m)

Weight: 3700 lbs (1.68 ton)

Origin: Elder God; God; Son of Gaea and the D...

Base of Operations: Mobile, Heliopolis; Sun


Are Ra and Atum the same God? - Quora


Quora

https://www.quora.com › Are-Ra-and-Atum-the-same-God

atum-ra from www.quora.com

Atum was a creator god who originally contained everything within himself and emanated elements of himself to produce the world. Egyptian texts call him “the ...


7 votes:

They’re not really the same, but they are closely related. Both were worshipped in the ...


Atum & Auf (Efu Ra) - Crystalinks


Crystalinks

https://www.crystalinks.com › atum

atum-ra from www.crystalinks.com

In the Old Kingdom the Egyptians believed that Atum lifted the dead king's soul from his pyramid to the starry heavens. By the time of the New Kingdom, the Atum ...


Ra-Atum, the strength of the Sun - TYCHE + ISET EYEWEAR


TYCHE + ISET EYEWEAR

https://www.tyche-iset.com › Mythology

atum-ra from www.tyche-iset.com

For Ancient Egyptians, the sun-deity, Atum, was an all powerful entity that created himself through sheer will. They believed he was the creator of mankind ...



manifestmanifestationcreationraquantumconsciousnessricorohokiphipataphysicsatumra
