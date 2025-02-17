BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
128 views • 6 months ago

Let me make this clear to those who might be confused...

When these third party platforms implemented censorship they lost the real data that they now need to implement their AI and surveillance. They desperately need this data in order to know how to track you trace you manipulate you and harass you. People stopped posting their thoughts because they were censored. And the overseers of the "NWO" we're no longer able to predict the public's reactions to whatever new enslavement agenda they would try to push. This is why their current AI is so flawed and completely out of touch with reality. They realize this so they are now backpedaling trying to get a greater population to reengage on their platforms.


https://x.com/HOPEGIRLBLOG/status/1876675921924497731


This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation

View the entire presentation here:

https://rumble.com/v6i7uq4-ai-assimilation-to-the-mark-of-the-beast-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Blog post with slides and backup documentation:

https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/468/


Check out our EMF Protection Products Here:

https://ftwproject.com/ref/468

hopegirlftwfixtheworld
