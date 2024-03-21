This is actually happening!

Ben Kew – The Gateway Pundit March 19, 2024

X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted a devastating ad exposing the migrant invasion for what it really is.

The ad was originally produced by Western Lensman.

Musk, who has become progressively red-pilled over the last few years, shared the ad with his 177 million followers on X with the tagline: “This is happening!”

The ad, which was originally posted and produced by the anti-communist account Western Lensman, exposes how the Democratic Party’s open borders policy is part of a broader plan to entrench single-party rule.

In under two minutes, it lists nine ways how Democrats plan to achieve this:

Flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea, and air from all over the world, enough to eclipse the populations of 36 individual U.S. states so far. Prioritize the needs of these millions of non-citizens over the needs of American citizens with free flights, busses, hotels, meals and phones, ensuring their loyalty to the political party that imported them. Keep them in the country at all costs, even when they commit violent crimes like murder or rape. Attack the language used to describe the criminals as opposed to the criminals themselves. Slander critics as racist. Ensure their privileges are made irreversible with city and state sanctuary laws that act as population magnets. Codify permanent status and ensure non-cooperation with ICE. Count the non-citizens in the census that will determine congressional apportionment in the House of Representatives. As of now, they would equal 13 extra Congressional districts, a tremendous amount of electoral power. Launch a massive, heavily funded lawfare campaign to change state voting laws that legalize mass mail-in ballots. No signature verification or proof of citizenship requirements, making it almost impossible to prove voter fraud. Lock in the permanent voting majority with campaign promises of lavish benefits and permanent privileges, enshrining generational fealty to the Democrat Party. Win elections. Entrenched single-party rule has been achieved.

Musk has now pinned the video to the top of is profile, an indication of how important he considers the issue to be. It currently has over 15 million impressions and rapidly rising.

Last week, Musk explained in his own words how Democrats weaponize illegal immigration after the Senate had unanimously voted down an amendment to stop illegal aliens from being counted in apportionment for congressional districts and the Electoral College.

Since illegals are mostly in Democrat states, both the House and the Presidential vote are shifted ~5% to the left, which is enough to change the entire balance of power,” he said at the time. “This is a major reason why the Biden administration is ushering in record levels of illegals and doing so few deportations.”

Source https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=283969

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/