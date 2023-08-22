It's Tuesday! About half way to my one week goal of 500 subscribers! So, please, like, subscribe and share :)

It should not matter what you feel about the person who is being wronged. As an American and, frankly, as a human being, if you are silent in the face of a fellow citizen being attacked by vultures that manipulate our system, you are no better. What if the stuff coming against that person came against you? It is a sad, sad day that more folks are not standing against the injustices we are seeing every day. Will you stand with me? Please check out https://apupstop.com/product/i-am-45th/ Grab a shirt and let's stop being silent! This, and more, can very easily happen to any of us.