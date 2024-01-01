What is a Duck - Part 3 (The Atlantis Misconception)

You can read a summary of many of these points at Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlantis
The Atlantis myth at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/plato-myths/#PlaMyt
The Atlantis Story: A Short History of Plato's Myth, by Pierre Vidal-Naquet
https://www.amazon.com/Atlantis-Story-Short-History-Platos/dp/0859898059
Chris Ott Hub: https://sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub
This video was recorded and uploaded in Myrtle Beach on New Year's Eve, 2023.
(12/31/23)
