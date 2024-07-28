🎼🎻Sad News - Mali Ambush on Wagner PMC – 56 Wagner's fought against 1000 - part 2

Image was a recent image that "one of the Wagner's killed from, "the Grey Zone" channel, the admin was killed. This is that thumbnail image I used.

▪️On July 25 at 14:50 local time, fighting broke out near Tin-Zautin , when a column of the Malian army with the support of the Wagner PMC was already twenty kilometers from the city. Unlike Kidal , Azawad militants put up fierce resistance. The remoteness of the village prevented the use of aviation and UAVs. and weather conditions that played a role later.

The initial plan of the Azawad commanders, led personally by Algabass Ag Intalla (head of the CSP-DPA, the leading separatist movement) , was to withdraw into narrow gorges and lure the entire convoy with them. But everything did not go according to their plan and the hills were bypassed from the east. The maximum advance in this place was recorded at the point -4104876.084,-2818010.458.

At the same time, information came across about the siege of a camp just two kilometers from the Algerian border, which turned out to be a hoax. By 18:00 local time, the fighting had subsided due to the outbreak of a sandstorm. The parties left to regroup, and the wounded servicemen were taken away by helicopter. At the end of the day, the Azawad troops gained a foothold 7 km from the city.





▪️On July 26 at 9:50 local time, the fighting resumed, this time there were fewer frames due to the ban on video filming during the fighting introduced (mostly because of my channel) . Government forces actively used aviation, and the use of FPV drones was also noted.

At the same time, while transporting the wounded, the aircraft's helicopter was damaged, which caused it to make a hard landing in Kidal, just a few kilometers from the helipad.

The losses suffered by the reconnaissance patrol forced them to retreat the next day along the road to Abeybara , from where they rolled back to Kidal . JNIM militants have already set traps along this road and losses are currently being determined.

According to statements by Azawad bloggers, as well as the JNIM communiqué, government forces were not able to retreat very far. Near Tin Gamira , the convoy was hit by a large IED, forcing it to abort its return movement.

At that moment, militants from the al-Qaeda* affiliated group JNIM were already waiting for him, and they opened fire on the military personnel. They filmed the footage and retreated.

All this forced the remnants to take cover, where they were caught up by CSP-DPA separatist fighters. There they had already collected the bodies and filmed the materials.





❗️It is also not a fact that all the bodies belong to government forces; for such an event, former comrades in arms could have served to add volume at the expense of the white Tuaregs.

Battle for Tin-Zautin: Azawadians held their positions



Since July 20, fighting has intensified in N Mali. A raid was carried out on the village of In-Afarak, control of which was declared ahead of schedule by the Malian Forces. Another column of a dozen vehicles, including pickup trucks & armored cars, advanced towards Tin Zautin .



▪️On July 23, the advanced column reached Bugessa/Buresa, where no resistance was encountered. From that moment on, the Malian side’s plan to take control of the major stronghold of the separatists, Azawad, was revealed, which caused a new wave of refugees fearing the Malian forces (since all residents are initially considered potentially disloyal elements) .





Then the Algerian army deployed to the border so as not to create another humanitarian crisis related to refugees from northern Mali .



▪️In Bugessa, military personnel requested support, because the Azawad began to mobilize, gathering nearly 1000 people to hold the city and starting mining nearby territories. Extremely limited forces arrived to help.



While driving, avoiding the main road, 1 vehicle was damaged by an IED in the Tamassahart Valley, 40 km from the Algerian border.





