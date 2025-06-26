🔥 I'm a fighter 💪🏼

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2 months ago

Fight Fight Fight are the words we ALL should be living by, This great awakening is so much more than sitting on our ass and waiting for Trump and the Whites Hats to save us. Even Jesus said follow me. He did not say sit on your ass I will come and do everything for you. These are amazing times. Amazing times to make the most of ourselves.


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


Dietrich Bonhoeffer called people unwilling to question their beliefs stupid.

He was not wrong.


https://rumble.com/v6te4sd--programmed-stupidity-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


The truth will set you free.

Open minds are necessary.

The willingness to challenge ones own beliefs will help for starters.


💥

🔥👉 Prayer & Patience - https://rumble.com/v6s6k51--patience-and-prayer-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

💥


The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.


🔥 Bye bye Bullies - https://rumble.com/v6qi6dm--bye-bye-bullies.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

💞 The Golden Age Of Mind - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html 🔥

💥 The youth are waking up - https://rumble.com/v5u4mj5--youth-time-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


"There are many so-called Warriors that would bring defeat or death to their enemies. These are not really Warriors. They are leftovers of an obsolete species of Sorcerer called the Old Seers. When you realize that fortune must follow your enemies as it would you, you have transformed to a true Warrior. The enemy is the thought that you alone must thrive and to do so, others need to suffer. It is best if all thrive upon their path. Then the curse of the enemy will finally be transmuted and you will evolve into a much more challenging field of endeavor."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


