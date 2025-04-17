TUCKER UNDERSTANDS WTC BUILDING 7 IS KRYPTONITE TO THE DEEP STATE 💥 [RG911TEAM]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Gage, AIA, Architect - [RG911Team] Tucker understands WTC Building 7 is kryptonite to the Deep State.
They have tried so hard to hide the videos of its collapse.
Because once we realize they blew up a skyscraper in front of everyone on 9/11 and lied about it, their house of cards will be at risk.