TUCKER UNDERSTANDS WTC BUILDING 7 IS KRYPTONITE TO THE DEEP STATE 💥 [RG911TEAM]

Richard Gage, AIA, Architect - [RG911Team] Tucker understands WTC Building 7 is kryptonite to the Deep State.





They have tried so hard to hide the videos of its collapse.





Because once we realize they blew up a skyscraper in front of everyone on 9/11 and lied about it, their house of cards will be at risk.





Source: https://x.com/i/status/1912540118424137914