Listen To This And Tell Me Trump Is Crazy!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Oct 24, 2016] [TPOCS] Those who only listen to the corrupt, insanely biased Main Stream Media are led to believe Trump is crazy and stands no change of winning. Listen to this with an open mind and tell me if you think this is crazy talk. To me, it's the most sane talk around, which is exactly why the entire global establishment is against Trump.
Brought to you by The Kick Them All Out Project - http://KickThemAllOut.com
https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs
MAGA = Make America Genetically Altered
Warp Speed is GENOCIDE!