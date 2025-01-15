BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Civil law, Statutory law is not the supreme law, Your individual human rights are and these rights are protected by the rule of Law
Eternallyaware
Eternallyaware
28 views • 8 months ago

Many individuals assume that the laws the governments create through statutory law is the primary law of the country. This is a misconception. Our individual human rights are superior to any civil law created through domestic laws. The governments have the obligation to never limit and abridge your natural rights, your human rights.

health rangerconstitutionartificial intelligencehuman rightsnatural rightschat gptfoundational lawabsolute rights
