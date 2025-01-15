Civil law, Statutory law is not the supreme law, Your individual human rights are and these rights are protected by the rule of Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many individuals assume that the laws the governments create through statutory law is the primary law of the country. This is a misconception. Our individual human rights are superior to any civil law created through domestic laws. The governments have the obligation to never limit and abridge your natural rights, your human rights.