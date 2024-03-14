BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Church Shopping and Spiritual Squatters
End the global reset
45 views • 03/14/2024

How many are seeking truth on a daily basis? How many are just sitting still and doing nothing? The answer is most. This is going on in Carnal Christianity. They refuse to receive a love for the truth. And go about condemning anyone who does not believe as they do. That is why I'm making this video. People are picking and choosing what denomination and belief system they want to accept. This is not going to work. So I made this video to show one facet of our war with the devil that we have to overcome.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

You can also go to my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS for all the same videos athttps://youtu.be/iQqjndUZ1OA?si=FshLH73Wtc57SyQq For much better study you can go to the warning website at the following address larrygmeguiar2.com

deceptionliesbibletruthchristianitychurchchurcheslessonshate of truth
