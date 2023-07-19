Bribing Biden for Presidential Protection?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Thomas donates almost $700,000 to (P)resident Joe Biden's campaign. He was also an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, and once visited his pedophile paradise in the Virgin Islands. Is it possible that this large sum of money could be considered political protection bribery?
