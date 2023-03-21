BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Situation Update, Mar 21, 2023 - HIV + SARS bioweapons were deployed against the world to protect the imperial PETRO DOLLAR
35728 views • 03/21/2023

0:00 Finance

13:50 Politics

16:25 Interview with Paul Cottrell

1:20:09 Interview with Steve Quayle


- Experts warn of accelerating collapse of western financial system

- Janet Yellen CAUSES bank runs by confirming no bailouts for small regional banks

- Biden's bailout of SVB saved Buzzfeed, BLM and other radical left-wing orgs

- Full bombshell interview with Dr. Paul Cottrell on bioweapons

- The US was working on SARS in the early 2000s and handed the weapon to China

- Why the next bioweapon to be deployed will likely be SARS + HIV + H5N1

- Full "Emergency Meltdown" interview with Steve Quayle

- The banking system is headed for total collapse

- US Treasuries no longer trading at full price

- Credit Suisse BAIL-IN proves the entire banking system is a con

- Russia's nuclear weapons are aimed at western cities


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


