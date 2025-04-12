BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Little is Much
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 5 months ago

The Bible is full of ordinary men and women whom God used to do unexpected and often astonishing things with small and seemingly insignificant resources. Little becomes much when God is in it is not just a catch-phrase, but a prevalent attitude that God chooses to work through human beings to accomplish His will on the earth.

This was the case with Moses and his shepherding rod as Jesus repeatedly told him to use it in the exodus from Egypt and onward. Isaiah responded to God’s call for help despite his inhibitions. Jeremiah was called into ministry despite his protestations that he was young and did not know the right words.

In the hands of Jesus, one boy’s lunch fed more than 5,000 people. The Son of God delights in our reliance upon Him and common everyday things become something extraordinary when the God of Creation intervenes.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1881.pdf

RLJ-1881 -- OCTOBER 9, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
biblegodisaiahmosesministryjeremiahextraordinarycall for helpgod of creationreliance on godordinary men and womenunexpected thingssmall resourceslittle becomes muchshepherding rodexodus from egypt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy