Little is Much

The Bible is full of ordinary men and women whom God used to do unexpected and often astonishing things with small and seemingly insignificant resources. Little becomes much when God is in it is not just a catch-phrase, but a prevalent attitude that God chooses to work through human beings to accomplish His will on the earth.

This was the case with Moses and his shepherding rod as Jesus repeatedly told him to use it in the exodus from Egypt and onward. Isaiah responded to God’s call for help despite his inhibitions. Jeremiah was called into ministry despite his protestations that he was young and did not know the right words.

In the hands of Jesus, one boy’s lunch fed more than 5,000 people. The Son of God delights in our reliance upon Him and common everyday things become something extraordinary when the God of Creation intervenes.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1881.pdf

RLJ-1881 -- OCTOBER 9, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



