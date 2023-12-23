Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mom shows communist school board obscene library book
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
924 views
Published 2 months ago

"Cop Stops Mom from Showing Images of Graphic Books Available to Students in Hillsborough Schools"

‘This is in children’s libraries here in Hillsborough County’

EXCERPT:

GEBHARDS: “All seven members of the committee were also asked to look at this image. This was in the book and they all unanimously said that this -- and along with that 15 page --" [crosstalk]

POLICEMAN: "Keep that off the screen."

GEBHARDS: "OK. This is in children's libraries here in Hillsborough County, approved by that committee unanimously at Plant High. It's in multiple schools. There's 10 images of that woman's naked breasts in that book."

https://grabien.com/story.php?id=445141

###

"During the public comment section of a recent school board meeting, a Florida mother attempted to share a sexually explicit image featured in a school library book, but she was promptly interrupted, the New York Post reported. Julie Gebhards, a Tampa resident, addressed the Hillsborough County school board, hoping to bring attention to an inappropriate graphic novel in the district’s libraries."

https://www.theblaze.com/news/mom-prevented-from-sharing-sexually-explicit-book-available-at-school-library-at-school-board-meeting

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
floridamomhillsborough

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket