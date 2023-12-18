Create New Account
As Year Ends…So Should Central Banking. Get ready for Final GDP On Thursday [EP17]
The Resistance 1776
Published 2 months ago

MARKET ULTRA

PETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ

FRIDAY DEC 15, 2023

EPISODE #17


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter


MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:

https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075


TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:

• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132


TIME MARKERS:

00:13:14:00 - BRAZIL RATE DECISION

00:15:52:27 - U.S. DOLLAR DAILY

00:16:16:21 - U.S. DOLLAR FUTURES

00:17:51:13 - 10-YEAR NOTE DAILY

00:24:04:00 - GOLD FUTURES

00:25:20:16 - COPPER FUTURES

00:26:37:03 - SILVER WEEKLY

00:29:16:27 - SILVER RESIDUAL

00:33:00:23 - NATURAL GAS & CRUDE OIL

00:35:16:11 - CRUDE OIL

00:36:21:09 - NASDAQ FUTURE

