Anbaric - Adrenalized

Dance in the rain

Laugh in the storm

No matter what comes next

I'll always stay warm





I will take on

Whatever comes my way

No matter the struggle

I am here to stay





I feel alive, I'm adrenalized

I'm pushin' on, I will not give in

I feel alive, I'm adrenalized

This crazy world, I am gonna win

Adrenalized





I'll find joy in the little things

As I see you fade

I won't let life pass me by

I am unafraid

I am unafraid...





I feel alive, I'm adrenalized

I'm pushin' on, I will not give in

I feel alive, I'm adrenalized

This crazy world, I am gonna win