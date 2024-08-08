Anbaric - Adrenalized

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dance in the rain
Laugh in the storm
No matter what comes next
I'll always stay warm
I will take on
Whatever comes my way
No matter the struggle
I am here to stay
I feel alive, I'm adrenalized
I'm pushin' on, I will not give in
I feel alive, I'm adrenalized
This crazy world, I am gonna win
Adrenalized
I'll find joy in the little things
As I see you fade
I won't let life pass me by
I am unafraid
I am unafraid...
I feel alive, I'm adrenalized
I'm pushin' on, I will not give in
I feel alive, I'm adrenalized
This crazy world, I am gonna win