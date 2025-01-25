BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Takes On New World Order At Davos, Or Does He?-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 24 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
20 views • 7 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump has come right out of the gate, hard charging his way into the opening week of his second term. He’s signing so many EO’s that is hard to keep up with it all, and we will give you a full listing of his executive orders today on the program. But the question we are asking today is simply this. Yes, it would appear that Trump is keeping his promise to dismantle the Deep State and expose the New World Order, but is any of this smoke and mirrors to distract us from the real action items like Stargate? This is what we bring you today, along with the latest updates from Israel and end times headlines from around the world.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
