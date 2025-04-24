544d Who is the Christ

We do believe that in the unique personage of Jesus, this Christ was more fully orbed than in anyone of whom we have record. We do believe that in the person of Jesus more of God was manifest. We also believe that Christ comes alike to each and all. There is no one particular man predestined to become the Christ. We must understand the Christ is not a person, but a Principle. It was impossible for Jesus not to have become the Christ, as the human gave way to the Divine, as the man gave way to God, as the flesh gave way to Spirit, as the will of division gave way to the will of unity—Jesus the man became a living embodiment of the Christ. If we can look upon Jesus from this viewpoint, we shall be able to study his life as a living example. What is more inspiring than to contemplate the consciousness of a man who has the faith to stand in front of a paralyzed man and tell him to get up and walk, and to know very well that he is going to get up and walk; or to stand in front of the tomb of a dead man and tell him to come forth! Such an example as this is worth something, but if the whole performance were enacted in the mind of a man entirely unique and different from us, then it would mean no more to us than studying the biography of hundreds of other men. Fortunately, we do not have to contemplate Jesus as being 'unique and different,' for the Bible makes it more than plain that he was a man like as we are. As the human gives way to the Divine, in all people, they become the Christ. In the case of Jesus, there was such a surrendering of an isolated will, that a greater incarnation of the Divine actually took place. The mystic Christ comes from the bosom of the Unseen Father, proclaiming the love of God through His own love of humanity. Asleep in the heart of Cosmic Love, Unborn ... Universal ... Potential, The Christ Child lay. And the great Mother Soul, Brooding over her unborn child, Conceived it in the stillness Of her Universal Nature, Imparting to it her own being. Born into time and experience, Unnoticed, unseen, yet alive and aware, The Christ Child incarnated in human form, Taking the likeness of men and women, Yet giving no sign of Its presence, Waiting with utmost patience and love The revelation that should disclose Itself And proclaim the reign of peace. Many ages passed and vanished In the long yesterdays of time, And still the Christ Child waited. Nations appeared and disappeared; Toil—famine—pestilence and want, Hunger—cold—heat—and thirst, War—hatred—blood—and ruin, And still the seed of Perfection—unrevealed. But the Universal Wholeness Cannot be forever subjected, Nor Cosmic Love be kept from human form, That which was given must be revealed. The seed of Perfection must burst. The shoots of heavenly planting Must break the cords that bind, Fanning the human into a blaze Divine. And so the long appointed day arrived, A voice from out the stillness Spoke: 'This is my Beloved Son— Let the earth be still in his presence, Let the beasts of the field ... the birds of the air And all living creatures, be still. Let the hosts of heaven sing praises, And let deep cry unto deep.' Then spoke the child: 'I am come to bring peace. I am the child of joy, and To all who will, I give life. I am formed of happiness. I am come from the eternal stillness. Quietness and confidence are mine. In the heart of the Father I have lived forever. 'Oh! Nations and all people, Look unto me and be saved. Behold my face, shining as the sun, And my feet, shod with righteousness. In my left hand are riches and honor And in my right, peace forevermore, All that I am—all that I have— I give.' Ernest Holmes,. The Science of Mind complete edition page 544d,. Who is Christ. Red by Rich Jarvis RScP of prayersradio.com.