Palestinian government resigns, creating new challenges

RT
Feb 29, 2024
Palestine's Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki says the West Bank and Gaza should be treated as one, adding that a new government should take full responsibility for all Palestinian people. RT's Middle East Bureau Chief Maria Finoshina reports.
