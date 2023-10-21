Jewish Protestors Hold Mass Pro-Palestine Protest In US Capitol

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Middle East Eye
18 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgMHGtOzj04&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
Hundreds of Jewish and pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in the US’s Cannon building in Capitol Hill on Wednesday, chanting “ceasefire now”.
Many have also called on the US Congress to use its power to stop arming Israel and put an end to the killing of Palestinians in Gaza