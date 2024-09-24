former MP Andrew Bridgen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Andrew Bridgen, former UK Member of Parliament, as he presents a exposé at the Koh Samui Critical Thinkers Forum, in collaboration with Awakening in Health.
Bridgen shares his tumultuous journey as a political rebel and whistleblower, offering his insights into the machinations of power in a corrupt political system.
Bridgen reveals:
• His early attempts to expose the Post Office scandal, years before it made headlines
• The unseen forces controlling politicians and silencing dissenters
• Personal experiences of political suppression and the cost of speaking truth to power
• The looming threats to global freedoms and civil liberties
• A urgent call to action: Can humanity can reclaim its autonomy?
Bridgen paints a sobering picture of the current political landscape, exposing the gulf between public perception and behind-the-scenes reality. He argues that the freedoms we take for granted are in jeopardy, outlining the potential consequences if more action isn't taken.
This talk is a wake-up call, urging listeners to critically examine the information they receive and take an active role in safeguarding their rights. Whether you're a political enthusiast or simply concerned about the future of global freedom, Bridgen's insider perspective challenges the normal understanding of modern governance.