former MP Andrew Bridgen

Join Andrew Bridgen, former UK Member of Parliament, as he presents a exposé at the Koh Samui Critical Thinkers Forum, in collaboration with Awakening in Health. Bridgen shares his tumultuous journey as a political rebel and whistleblower, offering his insights into the machinations of power in a corrupt political system. Bridgen reveals: • His early attempts to expose the Post Office scandal, years before it made headlines • The unseen forces controlling politicians and silencing dissenters • Personal experiences of political suppression and the cost of speaking truth to power • The looming threats to global freedoms and civil liberties • A urgent call to action: Can humanity can reclaim its autonomy? Bridgen paints a sobering picture of the current political landscape, exposing the gulf between public perception and behind-the-scenes reality. He argues that the freedoms we take for granted are in jeopardy, outlining the potential consequences if more action isn't taken. This talk is a wake-up call, urging listeners to critically examine the information they receive and take an active role in safeguarding their rights. Whether you're a political enthusiast or simply concerned about the future of global freedom, Bridgen's insider perspective challenges the normal understanding of modern governance.

