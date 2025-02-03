BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Trump Effect - Dems Are Losing It - Trudeau The Rainbow Mouse
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 7 months ago

Trump’s America-First Policies Rattle Globalist Elites, Threaten WEF’s “Great Reset” Agenda


President Trump’s administration is dismantling globalist agendas, withdrawing from the WHO and Paris Climate Accord to prioritize U.S. sovereignty.

The WEF’s “Great Reset” faces unprecedented resistance as Trump challenges centralized global governance.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the WHO, citing inefficiency and lack of accountability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive orders were signed to restore free speech protections and curb federal censorship efforts.


https://100percentfedup.com/trumps-america-first-policies-rattle-globalist-elites-threaten/



Democrats elect new chair who branded Trump a 'traitor' as party aims to rebound from disastrous 2024 election


The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday elected Minnesota party leader Ken Martin, who once called for President Donald Trump to be tried for treason, as its next national chair in the wake of the party's disastrous performance in the November elections.


https://news.yahoo.com/news/democrats-elect-chair-branded-trump-190108355.html



Newly-Elected DNC Vice-Chair David Hogg Wants to Abolish ICE, Defund the Police, and Designate NRA as a Terrorist Group


The Democratic National Committee’s new vice-chairman likes to style himself as anti-gun activist. But he is far more dangerous than that.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/newly-elected-dnc-vice-chair-david-hogg-wants/



Why Doug Ford called an early Ontario election and everything else you need to know as the campaign begins


A snap election officially kicks off in Ontario today. Although voters in the province were not scheduled to pick a new provincial government until June 2026, they will now be heading to the polls roughly a year and half early on Feb. 27.


If you’re wondering why Ontario is suddenly launching into an election, here’s what you need to know.


https://www.ctvnews.ca/toronto/article/why-doug-ford-called-an-early-ontario-election-and-everything-else-you-need-to-know-as-the-campaign-begins/



Nearly Half of Canadian Businesses Plan to Move Production to the U.S — 60% Are Looking for Business Acquisitions In Response to Trump Tariffs


A seismic shift is underway in Canada’s business landscape as President Trump’s tariffs drive companies south of the border.


On Saturday, President Donald Trump enacted substantial tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. These measures are designed to address pressing national concerns, including illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and trade imbalances.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/survey-nearly-half-canadian-businesses-plan-move-production/



Canadian Dollar and Mexican Peso Fall, Canadian Dollar Plummets to Lowest Level Since 2003 After President Trump Unleashes Tariffs


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/canadian-dollar-mexican-peso-slide-canadian-dollar-plummets/



Trudeau Responds to Trump’s Tariffs, CEO of Canada’s Second Largest Company Slams Trudeau, Says Trump’s Demands are “Things That Every Canadian Wants its Government to do”


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/video-trudeau-responds-trumps-tariffs-ceo-canadas-second/



The failure of Trudeauism


Those jockeying to succeed Canada’s prime minister should heed the lesson of his failed political project.


Having swept into office nine years ago, the downfall of Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has come not with a bang but a whimper.


https://www.newstatesman.com/international-politics/2025/01/the-failure-of-trudeauism

Keywords
trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy