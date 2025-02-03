The Trump Effect - Dems Are Losing It - Trudeau The Rainbow Mouse

Trump’s America-First Policies Rattle Globalist Elites, Threaten WEF’s “Great Reset” Agenda





President Trump’s administration is dismantling globalist agendas, withdrawing from the WHO and Paris Climate Accord to prioritize U.S. sovereignty.

The WEF’s “Great Reset” faces unprecedented resistance as Trump challenges centralized global governance.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the WHO, citing inefficiency and lack of accountability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive orders were signed to restore free speech protections and curb federal censorship efforts.





Democrats elect new chair who branded Trump a 'traitor' as party aims to rebound from disastrous 2024 election





The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday elected Minnesota party leader Ken Martin, who once called for President Donald Trump to be tried for treason, as its next national chair in the wake of the party's disastrous performance in the November elections.





Newly-Elected DNC Vice-Chair David Hogg Wants to Abolish ICE, Defund the Police, and Designate NRA as a Terrorist Group





The Democratic National Committee’s new vice-chairman likes to style himself as anti-gun activist. But he is far more dangerous than that.





Why Doug Ford called an early Ontario election and everything else you need to know as the campaign begins





A snap election officially kicks off in Ontario today. Although voters in the province were not scheduled to pick a new provincial government until June 2026, they will now be heading to the polls roughly a year and half early on Feb. 27.





If you’re wondering why Ontario is suddenly launching into an election, here’s what you need to know.





Nearly Half of Canadian Businesses Plan to Move Production to the U.S — 60% Are Looking for Business Acquisitions In Response to Trump Tariffs





A seismic shift is underway in Canada’s business landscape as President Trump’s tariffs drive companies south of the border.





On Saturday, President Donald Trump enacted substantial tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. These measures are designed to address pressing national concerns, including illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and trade imbalances.





Canadian Dollar and Mexican Peso Fall, Canadian Dollar Plummets to Lowest Level Since 2003 After President Trump Unleashes Tariffs





Trudeau Responds to Trump’s Tariffs, CEO of Canada’s Second Largest Company Slams Trudeau, Says Trump’s Demands are “Things That Every Canadian Wants its Government to do”





The failure of Trudeauism





Those jockeying to succeed Canada’s prime minister should heed the lesson of his failed political project.





Having swept into office nine years ago, the downfall of Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has come not with a bang but a whimper.





https://www.newstatesman.com/international-politics/2025/01/the-failure-of-trudeauism