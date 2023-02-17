BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sealed by Blood: Africa's Enduring Fight Against the LGBT Agenda
5 views • 02/17/2023

John-Henry Westen


Feb 16, 2023


The global culture war against the LGBT agenda has finally arrived against faithful Catholics in Africa. However, African Catholics are resisting LGBT indoctrination and remaining true to the Catholic Church's teachings on traditional marriage and sexuality thanks to the blood spilled by the brave Ugandan martyrs in ages past.


The Catholic Church in Africa is powered by the blood of the martyrs, who fearlessly gave witness to Christ and refused homosexual advances from their King. That is why today's African Catholics are steadfast in their beliefs against the LGBT agenda today, and willing to shed their blood in the great tradition of the African martyrs before them. Whether the LGBT agenda takes a foothold in Africa remains uncertain. However, are we willing to shed our own blood for the truth?


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29of4u-sealed-by-blood-africas-enduring-fight-against-the-lgbt-agenda.html


current eventstruthgloballgbtafricawitnesscatholic churchindoctrinationmartyrssexualityculture wartraditional marriageugandajohn-henry westenblood spilled
