A Dictator Without Elections

How USAID Is Helping Zelensky Destroy Christianity With Fake Churches & Violence
* Donald Trump just called Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator.
* Bob Amsterdam is a human rights lawyer who worked in Ukraine for the past couple years.
* He confirms that, if anything, it’s an understatement.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 19 February 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bob-amsterdam