The Restrict Act Takes Away ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS – Not Kidding - Jimmy Dore

I'm sharing this video from, 'The Jimmy Dore Show', on YouTube... with description. About the S.686 RESTRICT Act. WE MUST STOP THIS!!!

The “Restrict Act” being pushed through Congress with bipartisan support, ostensibly just to keep the Chinese government from spying on us, will allow the U.S. government to restrict the websites Americans can visit. In fact, by using a VPN to circumvent restrictions Americans could possibly put themselves at risk of being sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss this draconian effort to monitor Americans' online lives.

