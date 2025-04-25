RT News - April 25 2025 2PM GMT

April 25, 2025

rt.com









Russian investigators confirm a senior General has been killed by a car-bombing in a residential area of the Moscow region. President Putin hosts US special envoy Steve Witkoff for crucial talks. That's after Donald Trump said Kiev is only prolonging the Ukraine conflict - while Moscow is ready to make a deal. Pakistan's Defence Minister claims the country has been used as a base for US-backed terrorists. The bombshell statement comes as India and Pakistan exchange fire along the border, in the wake of Tuesday's terror attack in Kashmir. A heated protest sees Pakistanis demand the resumption of an essential water-sharing treaty, which has been suspended by New Delhi.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Brighteon is the worst website I have ever dealt with as far as uploading videos and the technical support is useless, I'm tired of a video taking 4, 5, 10 attempts to upload when other websites upload a video seamlessly on one attempt, so why not visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching. Gene Easley aka thedeadgene





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday



