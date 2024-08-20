🌲 Why Dead Trees Are Vital for Owls and Wildlife? 🦉

🌲🦉 Did you know? Over half of the world’s owls rely on dead and decaying trees for their homes!

These snags are crucial for wildlife but are often removed for safety or disease reasons.

Mr. Denver is working hard to conserve these vital habitats.

Want to learn more about this important conservation issue? 🌳

Check out the full episode featuring Denver Holt, founder and president of the Owl Research Institute, a non-profit dedicated to owl research, education, and conservation. 🌳💚

