CREATING A BEAUTIFUL NEW AND HAPPIER WORLD!

Hello Friends! In this OTW Radio show, I give messages from the Pleadians and the Galactic Alliance on how we can create a much better and happier world! I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com