7/04/2019 -- HOW TO FORECAST AN EARTHQUAKE -- Fundamental principles

Who is Dutchsinse? Dutchsinse is Michael Janitch (Mike Yuri Janitch). From Saint Louis Missouri, USA.https://www.dutchsinse.com/dutchsinse-faq/





Earthquakes can systematically trigger other events on opposite side of Earth (antipodes)





Science Daily

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/08/180802102352.htm

Professionals now adopting "GLOBAL EARTHQUAKE FORECASTING MODELS" which have been proved correct:





Global earthquake forecast passes test

https://temblor.net/earthquake-insights/global-earthquake-forecast-passes-test-7247/





Watch all updates, backups and copies here on coppertropicals channel:





coppertropicals

https://www.youtube.com/@coppertropicals/videos





Southern California Slow Slip article + Studies : https://ucrtoday.ucr.edu/49602





Monitor Slow Slip tremors in the Pacific Northwest: https://tunk.ess.washington.edu/map_display/





Search Antipodes (opposite sides of the planet) here: https://www.antipodesmap.com/









Download the full (paid) version of earthquake3D here :

http://www.wolton.net/quakes.html





Free version here:





http://www.wolton.net/quake.html





Earthquake3D interactive live feed :





http://www.earthquake3d.com/





We (dutchsinse and viewers) are not associated with Earthquake3D's creation, maintenance, or development. We receive no compensation for recommending this application, and have no relation with (or to) the programs developer(s).





If you would like the full paid version, please purchase a copy directly from the program creators website which is linked above, so they receive full compensation for the hard work they put in creating this wonderful seismic monitoring program!









Earthquake Resources:





Check tsunami warnings issued by the US agencies here:





http://tsunami.gov/





Pacific Tsunami Warning Center:





http://ptwc.weather.gov/





Alaska Tsunami Warning Center:





http://wcatwc.arh.noaa.gov/





National Data Buoy Center (NDBC) buoy monitoring:





http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/





Deep-ocean Assessment Reporting Tsunamis (DART) buoys:





http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/dart.shtml





